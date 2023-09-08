 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Prince Harry showing 'huge tell tale signs' of 'worry, anxiety'

Friday, September 08, 2023

Prince Harry’s nervousness has just been referenced by experts who believe “there were at least two huge tells.”

She broke all her thoughts down, after a lengthy observation, in a rather candid fashion.

It has all been shared to FEMAIL during an interview.

There the expert dished over the Duke’s apparent enthusiasm and hidden specks of “inner anxiety”.

She began by saying, “there were at least two huge tells in terms of inner anxiety.”

“A touch of the end of his tie and a slight breath in and Harry launched himself back onto the UK stage again.”

Not to mention the moment he was seen “Walking quickly to register enthusiasm and joking with his hosts while gripping one of them in a eight-shakes handshake suggested how keen he was to get stuck in.”

In the eyes of Ms James, “While his grin suggested relaxed, upbeat enthusiasm there were at least two huge tells in terms of inner anxiety though.”

“The first was the pronounced stomach hold and rub. Harry uses this gesture when he feels under pressure.”

“The second give-away was a picking of the fingers when he clasped his hands together.”

“But overall his projected mood for the evening was one of energy and enthusiasm,” she also added before signing off. 

