Prince William makes first public appearance amid Harry’s UK visit

Prince of Wales Prince William has made his first public appearance amid estranged brother Prince Harry’s return to UK on Thursday.



The future king resumed his royal duties on Thursday after taking a lengthy summer break to spend time with his family.

He arrived in Bournemouth to meet with national and local businesses pledging their support to his Homewards initiative, which aims to end homelessness.

Later, the Prince of Wales posted stunning photos and a video of his visit on social media.

Meanwhile, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry arrived in Britain without Meghan Markle and his children Archie and Lilibet for WellChild Awards on Thursday.

Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie posted the Duke’s photos and videos on his Twitter handle.

Prince Harry also paid a touching tribute to his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.