Kate Middleton, Prince William share joint statement to mark Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary

Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have paid emotional tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, William and Kate shared their joint statement alongwith Queen Elizabeth’s photos to honour her.

They said, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales also remembered Queen Elizabeth by reposting King Charles emotional tribute to his mother.

King Charles thanked the public for their support in his first year as monarch, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a short statement, Charles recalled the "great affection" for his mother, her life and public service.

Kate Middleton and William reposted King Charles message on Twitter.

