King Charles dubbed ‘righteous’ for major decision with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s snub has just been referenced by experts who believe King Charles is ‘not’ in the wrong.



Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He weighed in on all his thoughts, while writing a newsletter for the Daily Mail.

In this piece he touched upon the King’s apparent snub to Prince Harry, during his visit back to the UK.

In reference to that he said, “King Charles is well within his rights to decide he 'has no time in his diary' to meet Prince Harry tomorrow on his brief return to Britain.”

The Daily Mail Diary editor also went as far as to reference the decision to sit for a candid interview, while Prince Philip dealt with a massive health emergency.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “The California-based couple showed scant regard for Harry’s grandparents when they gave an explosive, appalling interview to Oprah Winfrey when Prince Philip was being treated in hospital for his final illness.”

They even went on to do the exact same thing while “the frail Queen was in worsening health”.

“They added to her worries by announcing that Harry would be publishing a tell-all memoir and appearing in a Netflix series with more criticism of her family,” he also added in the middle of the conversation.

So “who can blame the King if he doesn’t want to see the son and daughter-in-law who caused his dying mother such heartache?” he later chimed in to ask before signing off.