Princess Eugenie breaks silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie broke silence on social media and paid a touching tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth on first death anniversary on Friday.



Princess Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with the late Queen to mark her first death anniversary.

She says, “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.”

Eugenie went on to say, “Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”



This is Princess Eugenie’s first Instagram post nearly after a month when she celebrated sister Princess Beatrice birthday on August 9.

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Sarah Ferguson also remembered late Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.