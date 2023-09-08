Prince Harry’s looking like a ‘Hollywood failure’

Prince Harry has just been reduced to the status of a complete and utter ‘Hollywood failure’.



Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in a piece for News.com.au.

The piece touched on the couple’s content promise and bashed the prospect by saying, “Based on what is publicly known, the big Sussex story cupboard of exciting new projects hardly looks full-to-bursting.”

This has come despite the fact that Prince Harry is expected to move to Africa for another project with Netflix, as it’s in the ‘early stages’.

But Ms Elser referenced this with her own thoughts and said, “What the dickens are they doing all day?” because “the urge to yell ‘pull your finger out’ strikes me here.”

Before concluding she also accused the couple of being ‘utter failures’ on the career front, despite Netflix pulling $4.6 million in funds to buy rights for a rom-com.

She even said, “On the career front, they have failed to prove themselves out-and-out successes and instead look dangerously like bits of fizzers as Hollywood power players, so far anyway.”