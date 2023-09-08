 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Idris Elba gushes over stunning wife Sabrina during Rugby World Cup event in Paris

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina recently named a gorilla in Rwanda
Idris Elba and his stunning wife Sabrina appeared as in love as ever when they attended the launch of the Defender Rugby World Cup event in Paris on Thursday evening.

The Hijack actor donned a sleek black satin shirt paired with well-tailored trousers as he posed for photographs at Palais de Tokyo, even planting a tender kiss on his wife's cheek.

The 35-year-old model exuded elegance in a caramel-colored halterneck gown that gracefully wrapped around her torso and extended into a hood.

Her attire by Saint Laurent featured a sophisticated open-back design, highlighting her well-toned midriff.

She added a touch of glamour with chunky hoop earrings and added inches to her stature with gold metallic heels.

The event, which celebrated inspirational amateur players, included a surprise performance by grime artist Kano.

Among the attendees were Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin, making it a star-studded evening in Paris.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender, said: "Defender pushes boundaries and enables people to achieve the exceptional.

"The show we put on last night for Defender showcases our pride in being the Rugby World Cup 2023 Worldwide Partner."

“We celebrate inspirational individuals, our trailblazers who embrace the impossible with their incredible inner strength and unstoppable spirit.”

This comes after Idris and Sabrina had an earlier adventure in Rwanda. During this trip, they wore matching cloaks and participated in a ceremony where they had the unique opportunity to name a gorilla. Sabrina later shared this experience with her Instagram followers on a Sunday.

