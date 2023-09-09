Jennifer Lopez 'cowgirl couture' steals the spotlight at Ralph Lauren glamorous NYC runway: Pic

Jennifer Lopez fully embraced her inner cowgirl as she graced the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in New York City on Friday.

The multi-talented performer, 54 years young, who recently showcased her impeccable fashion sense during an outing in the Big Apple, made a lasting impression alongside the ever-stylish Gabrielle Union, aged 50, and the renowned supermodel Cara Delevingne, aged 31, as they made their presence felt at the event held within the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The runway show itself exuded a rustic, Western theme that permeated both the stage setting and the meticulously crafted clothing pieces on display.

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a stunning, multi-layered silk gown adorned with intricate metallic embellishments, adding a distinct touch of flair. The upper portion of her ensemble was daringly unbuttoned, revealing a substantial and eye-catching chunky silver necklace that graced her upper chest. To emphasize her impeccable waistline, a brown belt with a substantial silver and gold buckle from the Ralph Lauren collection was cinched around her gown.

Jennifer's luxuriant locks were parted down the middle, cascading elegantly past her shoulders in graceful curls. The "Mother" actress adorned her ensemble with sparkling silver dangling earrings that harmonized beautifully with her necklace.

Her makeup was meticulously curated, featuring a generous application of mascara that accentuated her lashes, coupled with a shimmering, smoky eye shadow that framed her eyes to perfection. A warm blush and expertly applied contour enhanced her sculpted cheekbones, while her lips received a final touch of sophistication with a nude-colored, matte tint.

Jennifer Lopez is certainly no stranger to the front row at Ralph Lauren runway shows, having notably attended the Spring 2023 presentation at the Huntington Library late last year in October, accompanied by her husband, Ben Affleck.