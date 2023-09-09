 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Sarah Ferguson makes startling revelations about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has made startling revelations about her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a sweet photo of the late monarch and paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

In the caption of the post, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother revealed that her daughters “share so much of your (Queen Elizabeth) courage and heart.”

Paying tribute to the queen, Sarah said, “You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart.

“You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation.”

Meanwhile, Eugenie also turned to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on first death anniversary.

Eugenie says, “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.”

She added, “Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”

