



Joe Jonas, 34, performed with his brothers, Kevin and Nick, on stage in Las Vegas during their "Five Albums, One Night" tour. This performance came amidst Joe's recent divorce filing from actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two children.

Despite the personal challenges he's been facing, Joe gave an energetic and passionate performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He showcased his stage presence in a black tank top paired with sequin-adorned black pants and comfortable black and white sneakers, allowing him to move effortlessly on stage. Notably, the singer ditched his wedding ring again for the performance, as it comes after the divorce announcement.

Joe Jonas discards wedding ring after heartbreaking Sophie Turner divorce announcement

Throughout the night, Joe, along with his talented siblings, delivered a memorable musical experience for their fans. Kevin, for instance, displayed his guitar skills while wearing light blue denim jeans and a matching jacket. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a tan-colored ensemble, complemented by a white sequin top, as he sang along with his brothers.

Notably, Joe's divorce filing had been a recent development, and the brothers had shared a heartfelt group hug on stage during their performance in Phoenix earlier that week.

This show in Las Vegas also held sentimental value for Joe and Sophie, as it was the same location where they exchanged vows on May 1, 2019, shortly after attending the Billboard Music Awards.