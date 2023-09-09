 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Julie Fox dodges war with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir

Julie Fox chose to play it safe by avoiding any spicy or juicy details of her brief fling with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir, Down the Drain.

Speaking of her hotly anticipated autobiography with E! News, the Italian-American actor revealed she did not go into details while chronicling her romance with the rapper, who now goes by Ye.

The Uncut Gems star said she is dodging any chance of initiating a war with Kanye, who remains in headlines with his weird and controversial antics.

“It's like six pages," she said of the content mentioning Kanye and their whirlwind romance, adding, "I feel like I went very lightly on it.”

“I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything,” Julia admitted, “it's all in the past.”

Julia dated Kanye for only two months after he parted ways from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in early 2022. The two remained on good terms following their separation, as per reports.

Talking about her book, Julia further added, "I'm so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like, let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it.”

“And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

