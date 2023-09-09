 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’
Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his deep grief over the demise of legendary comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood.

The Royal Variety shared a stunning throwback photo of the comedian with late Queen Elizabeth II and tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the legendary comedian and impersonator, #MikeYarwood, OBE.”

“Mike leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry. We send our deepest condolences to Mike's family, his many friends and fans. RIP.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Sad news. Massive TV star when I was growing up, and such a gifted comedian & impressionist. RIP Mike, and thanks for all the laughs.”

Mike became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, attracting huge TV audiences for his impersonations of politicians and other public figures.

More From Entertainment:

‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?

‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?
Prince Harry visits Windsor Castle without Meghan Markle for THIS reason

Prince Harry visits Windsor Castle without Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Julie Fox dodges war with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir

Julie Fox dodges war with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir
Sarah Ferguson makes startling revelations about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie video

Sarah Ferguson makes startling revelations about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Lady Gaga, former flame Michael Polansky spotted together: love rekindling?

Lady Gaga, former flame Michael Polansky spotted together: love rekindling?
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intention

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intention
Tristan Thompson makes major move after family tragedy

Tristan Thompson makes major move after family tragedy
Jennifer Lopez 'cowgirl couture' steals the spotlight at Ralph Lauren glamorous NYC runway: Pic

Jennifer Lopez 'cowgirl couture' steals the spotlight at Ralph Lauren glamorous NYC runway: Pic
Janet Jackson oozes charm in chic brown leather dress at Christian Siriano NYC show

Janet Jackson oozes charm in chic brown leather dress at Christian Siriano NYC show

Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed
Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr