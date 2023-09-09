Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his deep grief over the demise of legendary comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood.



The Royal Variety shared a stunning throwback photo of the comedian with late Queen Elizabeth II and tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the legendary comedian and impersonator, #MikeYarwood, OBE.”

“Mike leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry. We send our deepest condolences to Mike's family, his many friends and fans. RIP.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Sad news. Massive TV star when I was growing up, and such a gifted comedian & impressionist. RIP Mike, and thanks for all the laughs.”

Mike became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, attracting huge TV audiences for his impersonations of politicians and other public figures.