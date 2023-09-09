Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose

Miley Cyrus is reportedly doing everything in her power to convince her dad Billy Ray Cyrus to broke off his engagement with Firerose.

While the country singer, 62, is busy planning his nuptials, the Flowers hitmaker, 30, is desperately trying to talk him out of marrying Firerose, reported Radar Online.

Ever since Billy Ray started going out with the 34-year-old singer-songwriter, Miley has distanced herself from her father as she does not approve of his relationship.

One of the main reasons of her disapproval is the huge age gap between Billy Ray and Firerose. To add to it, Firerose is just four years older than Miley.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray and Firerose are trying to get pregnant and the former does not even want a prenuptial agreement, adding to Miley’s concerns.

"It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl," the source said. "Word is he doesn't want a prenup."

“So everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” the insider added.

"Miley wants to sit him down — preferably with a couple of her siblings — and see if she can work a miracle or, at the least, convince him to protect himself financially," the source revealed.

Before concluding, the insider said Miley supports her mom Tish Cyrus because she “acts like a grown-up," adding, "Clearly, she feels Billy Ray doesn't."