Saturday, September 09, 2023
Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split

Saturday, September 09, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift has had a very happening year starting from her heartbreaking split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, to failed rebound with Matty Healy.

However, an insider has claimed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has not lose hope in finding herself a stable relationship despite back-to-back heartbreaks.

But it seems like the Taylor is missing the “stability” she had with Joe during their six-year-long relationship, the source dished.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the singer missed having a connection with someone after attending her friend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding.

The source dished following the nuptials, Taylor thought about her own “happily-ever-after,” adding that “ultimately” she sees herself being “happily married with kids.”

“She craves the stability that comes with a strong partnership,” the source shared.

Dishing on her romance with Joe, the insider said things started falling apart ahead of her Eras tour even though they were together for six whole years.

“There’s no way he would have made it through this tour,” the source said. “She was heartbroken but happy that things ended before she went on the road so she could give 100 percent to her fans.”

