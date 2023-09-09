 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift has had a very happening year starting from her heartbreaking split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, to failed rebound with Matty Healy.

However, an insider has claimed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has not lose hope in finding herself a stable relationship despite back-to-back heartbreaks.

But it seems like the Taylor is missing the “stability” she had with Joe during their six-year-long relationship, the source dished.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the singer missed having a connection with someone after attending her friend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding.

The source dished following the nuptials, Taylor thought about her own “happily-ever-after,” adding that “ultimately” she sees herself being “happily married with kids.”

“She craves the stability that comes with a strong partnership,” the source shared.

Dishing on her romance with Joe, the insider said things started falling apart ahead of her Eras tour even though they were together for six whole years.

“There’s no way he would have made it through this tour,” the source said. “She was heartbroken but happy that things ended before she went on the road so she could give 100 percent to her fans.”

Taylor Swift sends secret message to Joe Alywn during Eras tour

Taylor Swift appeared to send a message to her ex Joe Alwyn following their shocking split during The Eras Tour, her fans believed.

The Lover singer was quite low when she sat at her piano to perform False God at the MetLife stadium in May, as per the concertgoers.

A video of the superstar playing the piano while singing her 2019 song went viral on TikTok in which the singer, who is usually very energetic during her concerts, sounded sad to her fans.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reignites feud with David, Victoria Beckham video

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reignites feud with David, Victoria Beckham
Selena Gomez on releasing her song on same day as Miley Cyrus: 'We must change it'

Selena Gomez on releasing her song on same day as Miley Cyrus: 'We must change it'
Priscilla Presley thanks Sofia Coppola for hosting her at Venice film festival

Priscilla Presley thanks Sofia Coppola for hosting her at Venice film festival
Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances, not ready to reconcile

Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances, not ready to reconcile
Prince William meets Fiji President in France, discusses cause close to his heart video

Prince William meets Fiji President in France, discusses cause close to his heart
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul panics over singer's dream of having a baby

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul panics over singer's dream of having a baby
Prince William follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton in France video

Prince William follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton in France
Newlywed Chris Evans ‘absolutely’ wants kids with wife Alba Baptista

Newlywed Chris Evans ‘absolutely’ wants kids with wife Alba Baptista
Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke

Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke
Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at season 10 premiere

Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at season 10 premiere

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit video

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit