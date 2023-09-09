 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles marks one year on throne

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted as Britain’s King Charles is celebrating one year since his accession to throne.

The group took to its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “A year ago we were told we had a new head of state. No discussion, no debate, no votes cast. The new guy's qualification? That he was the son of his predecessor. A year later and the republican movement is stronger than ever.”

The group further said, “It's been a year since Charles ascended to the throne and support for republicanism is rising. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

Earlier, royal family’s official Twitter and Instagram handles released a stylish video to mark one year since King Charles accession to the British throne.

The video was shared with caption, “Looking back on an extraordinary year …”

“Thank you for all your warm welcomes and generous support.”


