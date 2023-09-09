G20 leaders' declaration adopted, says India PM Modi

A giant screen displays India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads "Bharat", while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. —Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced that the G20 had achieved unanimous agreement on a leaders' declaration and officially endorsed its adoption on the opening day of the annual summit.

"On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the bloc leaders in New Delhi, before clapping the table for a few seconds in celebration.

"I announce the adoption of this declaration," Modi said, flanked by India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The announcement came after delegates from the world's most powerful countries reached a compromise on language to describe the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported earlier.

The group was deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders' Declaration to be issued at the end of the summit, while others demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

There were no immediate details on the language that was agreed to describe the war.

G20 leaders' declaration takeaways



To pursue reforms for better, bigger and more effective multilateral development banks to address global challenges," is the declaration of the leaders of G20.

