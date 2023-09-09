 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

File Footage 

King Charles has a soft corner for estranged son Prince Harry as he could not hold himself from reaching out to him amid reports of his alleged fight with Meghan Markle.

The monarch offered support to his younger son, he shared with late Princess Diana, amid claims that Meghan is distancing herself from Harry, claimed In Touch Weekly.

The source said that Charles knows how “media scrutiny” destroys a relationship and knows what his son might be going through amid such stressful times.

As per the report, the Duchess of Sussex is focused on making her major Hollywood comeback even if it destroys her marriage to Harry.

“She’s completely rebranding herself and looking to become a global celebrity influencer,” the insider said, adding that even their team is more focused on Meghan's "solo projects" than their joint endeavours. 

Meanwhile, Harry has been getting support from his father. The source said Charles “never stopped loving and wanting the best for Harry despite their differences.”

“No one knows how much pressure public scrutiny can put on a marriage better than Charles,” the source added. “It ruined his and Diana’s relationship and threatened what he has with Camilla.”

“So he truly feels for what his son is going through,” the insider shared. “Their renewed communication might signal a true thawing in their relationship.”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II video

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper
Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Prince William, Kate Middleton support King Charles as monarch video

Prince William, Kate Middleton support King Charles as monarch
Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split video

Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles marks one year on throne

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles marks one year on throne
Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video
Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle? video

Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle?
Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose

Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose
Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’