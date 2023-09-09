King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle?

File Footage

King Charles has a soft corner for estranged son Prince Harry as he could not hold himself from reaching out to him amid reports of his alleged fight with Meghan Markle.

The monarch offered support to his younger son, he shared with late Princess Diana, amid claims that Meghan is distancing herself from Harry, claimed In Touch Weekly.

The source said that Charles knows how “media scrutiny” destroys a relationship and knows what his son might be going through amid such stressful times.

As per the report, the Duchess of Sussex is focused on making her major Hollywood comeback even if it destroys her marriage to Harry.

“She’s completely rebranding herself and looking to become a global celebrity influencer,” the insider said, adding that even their team is more focused on Meghan's "solo projects" than their joint endeavours.

Meanwhile, Harry has been getting support from his father. The source said Charles “never stopped loving and wanting the best for Harry despite their differences.”

“No one knows how much pressure public scrutiny can put on a marriage better than Charles,” the source added. “It ruined his and Diana’s relationship and threatened what he has with Camilla.”

“So he truly feels for what his son is going through,” the insider shared. “Their renewed communication might signal a true thawing in their relationship.”