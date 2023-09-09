 
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Prince William prioritized their egos once again and failed to put their egos aside for the sake of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex flew to UK for a charity event, however, he did not feel the need to pay a visit to his elder brother, who was just 100 miles away at Windsor home.

It seems like the war between the brothers would not end anytime soon as they have missed yet another chance for a reunion – their grandmother’s death anniversary.

The royal brothers have been feuding ever since Harry made scathing attacks against William and the firm in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Ever since the book was released, William has been furious with his brother and even snubbed him at the historical crowning ceremony of their father, King Charles.

While Harry could not be with his family at the occasion, he paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his speech at WellChild Awards.

“I know, exactly one year on, [my grandmother] is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community,” he said. 

