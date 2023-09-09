King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth did not publicly mark her accession to the throne, as it was also the anniversary of her own father King George VI´s death in 1952.



Her son King Charles III decided to follow in the footsteps of her mother as he thanked the public for their support in his first year as monarch and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death.



In a short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the "great affection" for his mother, her life and public service.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he added.

Commemorations were low key on Friday, with the king -- who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral -- not expected at any official engagement.

He and wife Camilla, along with the queen´s niece and nephew, attended nearby Crathie Kirk, the late monarch´s place of worship, for private prayers and a moment of reflection.

Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, talked to well-wishers gathered outside the church after the event.

His mother, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral aged 96 after a period of declining health. Flowers were left at the gate of the estate on Friday.

Elizabeth II´s death was a seismic event in British life. For most Britons alive, the queen was the only monarch and head of state they had ever known.

During the 10-day official mourning period, tens of thousands of people queued for up to 25 hours to file past her flag-shrouded coffin as it lay in state in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.

Even more packed the streets of London and the route west to Windsor Castle for the state funeral, which was beamed around the world to a television audience of millions.

The queen was interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, her father and mother and the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.