Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have no intentions to forgive Prince Harry as they are still upset with Prince Harry over his scathing attacks in his memoir Spare.

Speaking of the royal rift, an expert told Entertainment Tonight that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still “devastated” over the Duke of Sussex’s “betrayal.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that even though there are chances of reconciliation between the brothers, it still would not happen anytime soon.

As for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, she does have a soft corner for Harry as they used to have a close bond, however, she will not go against her husband.

"Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light,” she said.

"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl.

Speaking of Kate, she added, "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry.”

“But she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light,” the expert shared.

"I think there's a great sense of betrayal,” she said of the couple.