King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

King Charles was “sad” after his son Prince Harry chose not to meet him on the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II despite flying to UK.

Speaking of the new monarch’s reaction on his youngest son’s absence, royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that Charles must have been really upset.

Harry travelled to UK to attend a charity event and paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth, however, he did not meet any member of his family, including Charles.

Charles is “a man also who feels things,” the expert said of the strained bond between the King and Harry, adding, “so he feels things very deeply.”

“He cares about people, about unity, harmony, community and family, which is one reason I think that underneath everything, he will be so sad that Harry is in the country today and is not going to see him as far as we know,” she speculated, as per The Express.