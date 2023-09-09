 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary
King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary 

King Charles was “sad” after his son Prince Harry chose not to meet him on the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II despite flying to UK.

Speaking of the new monarch’s reaction on his youngest son’s absence, royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that Charles must have been really upset.

Harry travelled to UK to attend a charity event and paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth, however, he did not meet any member of his family, including Charles.

Charles is “a man also who feels things,” the expert said of the strained bond between the King and Harry, adding, “so he feels things very deeply.”

“He cares about people, about unity, harmony, community and family, which is one reason I think that underneath everything, he will be so sad that Harry is in the country today and is not going to see him as far as we know,” she speculated, as per The Express.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let down Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let down Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry arrives in Germany video

Prince Harry arrives in Germany

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II video

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles choses mourning over celebrations video

King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper
Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle? video

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle?