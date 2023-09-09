Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis called Danny Masterson a 'role model' and praised his 'exceptional character'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are facing severe backlash on the internet for writing letters of support for Danny Masterson to present to Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo.

Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape and received a 30-year prison sentence on September 7, 2023.

Netizens are expressing outrage over Kutcher and Kunis's decision to defend the convicted actor. What has particularly incensed netizens is the fact that Kutcher is the founder of Thorn, an organization dedicated to assisting victims of child rape and sexual abuse, as reported by the BBC.

In the letters they submitted before the sentencing, both Kutcher and Kunis portrayed Masterson as a "role model" and lauded his "exceptional character."

Ashton claimed that Masterson "treated people with decency, equality, and generosity," while Kunis described him as "an exceptional older brother figure" to her.

Kutcher recalled in his letter that he first met Masterson when he was only 20 years old. In the letter, he elaborated on how Masterson dissuaded him from using drugs. Kutcher went on to recount an incident in which Masterson defended a girlfriend against a "belligerent man." Kutcher wrote in the letter:

"We had never met or seen these people before, but Danny was the first person to jump to the defense of this girl. It was an incident he didn’t have to get involved in but proactively chose to because the way this man was behaving was not right."

The Just Married star also shared that he trusts Masterson with his kids:

"We have spent countless hours together with our kids and he is among few people that I would trust to be alone with my son and daughter."

At present, Masterson is being held in custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, awaiting his imminent transfer to a California State Prison where he will serve his 30-year sentence.