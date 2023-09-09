Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to France for the Rugby World Cup.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will attend the group stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9, while William is set to watch Wales take on Fiji in a group stage match in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.



The Princess of Wales is patron of the Rugby Football Union that governs the game in England, while William is a longstanding patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Former footballer star David Beckham on Saturday shared pictures with his son from France.

Beckham's post suggested that he and his family are in Paris to attend the Rugby World Cup.

It's still not known whether Beckham and his family will meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at one of the matches.

David Beckham recently invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

While Harry was seen at the stadium, the Duchess of Sussex skipped the event for unknown reason.



