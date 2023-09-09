Can Harry become King?: Prince William's death scenario angers Britons

A British journalist is being criticized by the majority of the royal family supporters after one of his articles was published on gbnews.com

Cameron Walker wrote that there is nothing in British law that could prevent Prince Harry from becoming the king.

"Although he’s no longer a working royal and has moved to California, there is nothing in British law that would take away his birthright," read the article published on September 6.



Most people apparently criticized the journalist without reading the story which went on to discuss why the second son of King Charles could be called upon to carry out some of the King’s duties if the monarch is ill or overseas.

"This is unlikely, though, because the Queen and The Prince of Wales are also Counsellors of State, and King Charles has written to British lawmakers to say he’d be happy for his siblings, Anne and Edward, to also take on the role," Walker argued.

He then wrote that Harry could technically become the king because he is fifth in line to the British throne.

The journalist wrote that Harry could become the king despite the fact that Prince William and his children are ahead of him.

He said that it would happen if the Prince of Wales died before his time.

William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are also above Prince Harry in the line of succession.



"But all three of them are under 18. If, for example, Prince William tragically died before his time - Prince George would still be our next King," the article read.

The journalist said that Prince George would require a Regent to take on his duty until he comes of age.

"This could fall to Prince Harry, but the Duke’s desire to cut ties with the life of a working royal means this is unlikely."

