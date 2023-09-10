Kevin Spacey will make "creative comeback", claims close friend on SA acquittal

 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Kevin Spacey is planning to make a comeback in Hollywood after being acquitted of sexual assault charges.

Hollywood author Geoffrey Mark, who happens to be a close friend to Kevin, told Daily Mail that the two-time Academy Award winner “wants to rebuild his career and leave the nonsense behind.”

The Emmy-award winner says that his friend “was always innocent, and just preferred enjoying a bachelor’s lifestyle rather than an abuser's.”

Kevin Spacey's case

The former House of Cards star was recently freed of multiple sexual assault charges in the UK. 

The Rent actor Anthony Rapp had claimed that Kevin harassed him during a 1986 altercation when he was only 14.

Following Rapp’s claim, 15 more people came forward and accused Kevin of sexual misconduct, who said that he does not remember it happening, and if anything, it was just deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.

After getting released, Kevin said he “was grateful to the jury” and added he has now been "humbled" whereas his buddy Mark said that “he will bounce back and everyone is going to see his new creative side.”

