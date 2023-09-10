 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit

A day after Prince Harry arrived in Germany following his visit to Britain, his elder brother Prince William has disclosed the ‘only time’ he had ever cried.

The future king revealed this as he made a surprise appearance with Kate Middleton and Princess Anne on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast on Saturday.

William said the only time he had cried watching sport was when his cousin Zara Tindall won a major equestrian competition.

William told The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby podcast that he watched the moment on a phone while camping in Exmoor.

He recalled he was "in pieces" as he witnessed his cousin´s victory.

"The only time I´ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship," he said.

"I was down in Exmoor (southwest England) at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces."


