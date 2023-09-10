 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Joe Jonas alters lyrics to love song dedicated to Sophie Turner, performs revised version on stage

Following his separation from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas has made changes to the lyrics of a love song he originally penned for her.

The song "Hesitate," featuring the line "Don't you ever say goodbye," was included on the Jonas Brothers' album "Happiness Begins" back in 2019, coinciding with Joe's marriage to Sophie. However, this Tuesday, Joe officially filed for divorce, citing the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and disclosing plans for shared custody of their children.

Fans and observers at a Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix the following night were quick to notice a modification to "Hesitate." The original lyrics, "Don't be scared because I'm on your side," were replaced as Joe sang, "Don't be scared because I'm on her side."

Wednesday night's concert also featured a touching moment when all three brothers shared an emotional embrace on stage, following Joe's marital breakdown.

TMZ sources suggest that those close to the couple had already sensed strains in their relationship before Joe's surprising divorce filing this week.

The estranged couple has two daughters, a three-year-old named Willa and a one-year-old referred to as "DJ" in court documents, as they have chosen to keep her name private.

The divorce proceedings have taken an acrimonious turn, with comments from insiders associated with the couple sparking a significant controversy regarding sexism.

