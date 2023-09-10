 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received praises from royal expert Angela Levin after she appeared with Prince William on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast.

Angela Levin, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, turned to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Princess Catherine is a joy to listen to and look at. She is naturally elegant, speaks beautifully and sincerely and is full of humour. We are lucky to have her.”

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince further said, “The nasties won't be able to defeat her.”

Angela Levin’s tweet came after Kate and William made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast alongside Princess Anne.

Later, Kate arrived in France with Prince William, where the future queen attended match between England and Argentina in the first round of the Rugby World Cup in Marseilles.

Kate Middleton is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

