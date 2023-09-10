 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Joe Jonas talks Sophie Turner divorce FIRST TIME during Jonas Brothers concert

Joe Jonas finally reacted to his ongoing divorce for the first time while performing live in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Jonas brothers, which consists of Kevin and Nick along with Joe, are currently on tour, and their latest show was held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a video shared by Hollywood Access, Joe can be heard saying: “I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys.”


Ever since the divorce confirmed by the couple, reports by TMZ suggested problematic behaviour on Joe’s part as it surfaced that he was unsupportive when Sophie had their second child last year.

The singer is also stopped wearing his wedding ring during the shows.

Joe Jonas changes lyrics to love song for Sophie Turner 

Prior to this performance, Joe altered the lyrics to his song Hesitate which he originally penned for his wife of four years.

Fans and observers at a Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix the following night were quick to notice a modification to Hesitate.

The original lyrics, "Don't be scared because I'm on your side," were replaced as Joe sang, "Don't be scared because I'm on her side."

