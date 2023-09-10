Alia Bhatt enjoys playful day at the US Open with husband & Hollywood stars

Alia Bhatt, who recently experienced the triumph of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" and made her Hollywood debut in "Heart of Stone," is presently taking a hiatus to cherish precious moments with her family.

The talented actress is currently enjoying a vacation in the United States, joined by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Their leisurely escapade has not gone unnoticed, as images and videos of the couple engaging with fans on the streets and dining at local restaurants have surfaced online.

In more recent news, Ranbir and Alia made an appearance at the US Open Tennis Championships, where they graciously posed for photographs with their admirers. Notably, the event also attracted Hollywood luminaries such as Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron.



Ranbir exhibited his style in a dark blue ensemble, including a shirt and trousers, and capped off the look with a retro hat. Meanwhile, Alia radiated elegance in a chic black suit, accentuated by golden hoop earrings and rings. Her top bun and subtle makeup enhanced her sophisticated appearance. Several fortunate fans who attended the match managed to snap selfies and pictures with the celebrity couple, promptly sharing them on Instagram.

These snapshots were taken from the stands, with renowned actress Charlize Theron visible in the background. Additionally, a video recorded from a distance was posted by a fan page dedicated to Madelyn Cline, known for her role in "Outer Banks."

In the video, Madelyn graced the big screen while seated in the stands, warmly acknowledging the audience with a smile. Seated beside her, Ranbir Kapoor playfully photobombed her by striking poses on the screen, flashing a victory sign and a cheerful grin. Charlize Theron, the celebrated "Bombshell" actress, was seated in the row just below them, enjoying the match.