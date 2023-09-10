Lil Nas X recalls embarrassing run-in with Viola Davis: 'I don't think she knew who I was’

Lil Nas X recalls his run-in with Viola Davis in his upcoming documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero'

Lil Nas X shared an amusing encounter he had with Viola Davis at a grocery store, although he doubts that the Oscar-winning actress is aware of it.

In the beginning of his recently premiered documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the Old Town Road artist amusingly recounts the details of his unexpected encounter with Davis, known for her roles in The Help and How to Get Away With Murder.

"I met Viola Davis at an Erewhon, but I don't think she knew who the f--- I was," the 24-year-old says in the film, as he shows the camera a sea of celebrity pictures on his bedroom wall, including that of Davis.

"I was like, 'I'm such a big fan,' and she was like, 'Oh, thanks,' and she hurried out the store. It was kind of funny."



Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the newly unveiled documentary delves into Lil Nas X's professional achievements while exploring his complex relationships with family and self during his cross-country journey on the Long Live Montero tour. It also delves into his decision to publicly come out as gay in 2019.

The film provides a brief glimpse into the artist's home, featuring a wall adorned with portraits of prominent figures. Among the celebrities featured on the bedroom wall are Alexa Demie from Euphoria, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

Although an official distribution date has not yet been announced, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is anticipated to be released soon.