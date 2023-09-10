‘Deadpool 3’ director says he had ‘access’ to the ‘nerdiest nerds’ to make Wolverine’s suit

‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy says he had to get Wolverine's suit right as this could be the last chance

Director Shawn Levy of Deadpool 3 has revealed that a dedicated group of "nerds," played a pivotal role in the development of Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate Wolverine suit for the highly anticipated upcoming blockbuster.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival during an interview for his upcoming Netflix series based on the novel All the Light We Cannot See, he said, "Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right."

Earlier this year, images from the film's set were leaked, offering a sneak peek at Jackman's reprisal of the iconic comic book character, Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. Jackman originally portrayed Wolverine in the 2000 blockbuster X-Men and continued to appear in multiple series installments until 2017's Logan. He is slated to return as the character in the third Deadpool installment, sporting a suit reminiscent of the one seen in the comics and the '90s X-Men animated series.

Levy revealed that the team went through "multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings" to make sure the suit was perfect. "It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project," he continued.

Of the reason most of the movie was shot on location, he said that he and Reynolds "wanted our movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage," adding that that is how Jackman’s pictures in the costume got leaked in the first place.

"Fortunately," he added, "it seems global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all's well that ends well.”

Also starring Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Emma Corrin, and Rob Delaney, Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters in 2024.