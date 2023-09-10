Justin Simien’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date

‘Haunted Mansion’ released in theaters in July but couldn't fare well at the box office

Disney's Haunted Mansion, a horror comedy film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, is set to be released on Disney+ in October.

Directed by Justin Simien, known for his work on Dear White People and Bad Hair, the movie follows the story of Gabbie, a single mother played by Rosario Dawson, and her 9-year-old son, portrayed by Chase Dillon.

They seek the assistance of self-proclaimed spiritual experts to rid their home of ghosts, ghouls, and other eerie creatures.

The film promises to offer a spooky and entertaining experience for Disney+ subscribers when it debuts on October 4th.

The new Haunted Mansion movie comes two decades after Eddie Murphy's version of the same name, and features a star-studded cast.

The movie includes actors such as LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and others.

The screenplay for the film was written by Katie Dippold, the film didn’t fare well at the box office when it was released in July, partly due to other big films hitting theaters at the same time.

Adding to its box office struggles, critics branded the movie as not that "scary.”

“Truth be told, the PG-13-rated feature — which marks the studio’s second big-screen adaptation of its spooky theme park attraction — isn’t really that scary,” Variety film critic Peter Debruge wrote in his review.

“Director Justin Simien (‘Dear White People’) leans more on comedy than horror, bringing together a handful of funny stars to deal with Gracey Manor’s ghost problem. The result is certainly a lot less frightening than the prospect of having to revisit the 2003 Eddie Murphy version, which paled in comparison with that year’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ on all fronts.”