Monday, September 11, 2023
King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident

Monday, September 11, 2023

King Charles III defied Queen Elizabeth II to give a royal farewell to Princess Diana.

When Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Her Majesty denied her the right to have her final rites under the royal protocol.

It was then when King Charles defied his mother’s orders to give his ex-wife and the mother of his children, a heartily goodbye.

Journalist Richard Kay discussed King Charles’ argument in “Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors.”

He said: “This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband and had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris, but the Queen wouldn’t allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.”

Diana’s funeral was eventually held in London as Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind her coffin.

