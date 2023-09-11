Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits new milestone globally amid home success

Shah Rukh Khan’s success train is ongoing without stop as the megastar’s latest film, Jawan, has marked the biggest-ever global opening for a Hindi film, netting $15.5M, after previous Pathaan also hit major milestones on the big screen.

Facing stiff competition from The Nun 2 and The Equalizer 3 in the international markets, the Bollywood super-hit movie is beating the odds as the film is set to break the best opening weekend record of King Khan’s previous spy-thriller by projected to rake in $42M worldwide against the former’s $36M.

At home, the success story continued as SRK’s film scored the best debut opening with INR 90cr as the film rolled out into the theatres on Thursday, per Pink Villa.

Experiencing the roaring domestic reception, the RRR filmmaker Rajamouli SS tweeted,” This is the reason why IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations, @Atlee_dir, for continuing the success streak in the north, too, and congrats to the team of Jawan for the stupendous success…:)



