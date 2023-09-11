 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits new milestone globally amid home success

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Jawan hits new milestone globally amid home success
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits new milestone globally amid home success

Shah Rukh Khan’s success train is ongoing without stop as the megastar’s latest film, Jawan, has marked the biggest-ever global opening for a Hindi film, netting $15.5M, after previous Pathaan also hit major milestones on the big screen.

Facing stiff competition from The Nun 2 and The Equalizer 3 in the international markets, the Bollywood super-hit movie is beating the odds as the film is set to break the best opening weekend record of King Khan’s previous spy-thriller by projected to rake in $42M worldwide against the former’s $36M.

At home, the success story continued as SRK’s film scored the best debut opening with INR 90cr as the film rolled out into the theatres on Thursday, per Pink Villa.

Experiencing the roaring domestic reception, the RRR filmmaker Rajamouli SS tweeted,” This is the reason why IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations, @Atlee_dir, for continuing the success streak in the north, too, and congrats to the team of Jawan for the stupendous success…:)


More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in a private wedding ceremony

Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in a private wedding ceremony
Prince Harry 'pinching himself' over success in leaving UK: Expert

Prince Harry 'pinching himself' over success in leaving UK: Expert
Madonna offers support and guidance to Britney Spears amidst divorce drama video

Madonna offers support and guidance to Britney Spears amidst divorce drama
When Donald Trump called Meghan Markle 'disrespectful' towards Queen video

When Donald Trump called Meghan Markle 'disrespectful' towards Queen
Ed Sheeran reveals safety challenge behind Vegas show postponement

Ed Sheeran reveals safety challenge behind Vegas show postponement
Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'
Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention

Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention
King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident video

King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident
'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate video

'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology
Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram video

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'