Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in a private wedding ceremony

Chris Evans, famously known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend Alba Baptista over the weekend in a private wedding ceremony.

The pair ignited romance rumours after being spotted holding hands in November 2022. Later, reports emerged that Chris and the Portuguese actress had been secretly dating for more than a year.

According to Metro, reports have surfaced that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Boston, Massachusetts.

The attendees of the ceremony signed a non-disclosure agreement, and the phones of the guests were also forfeited.

Page Six claims that the intimate wedding ceremony was attended by the Captain America actor co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Earlier this year, Chris, 42, took to Instagram and posted a video compilation featuring his 2022, which revealed that he was together with the actress throughout the year.

The actor captioned the post, "A look back at 2022 (series of heart emojis)."

When romance rumours surfaced for the first time, People magazine quoted a source saying, "Chris has never been happier," adding that the relationship was serious.

Now the marriage reports prove the rumours to be true.