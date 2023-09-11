Chris Evans 'never been happier' as he marries Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is elated as he ties the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista.

The Avengers stars reportedly said his vows in Massachusetts in Boston.

An insider tells Page Six that their nuptials were “locked down tight,” and the guests were also asked to hand over their phones under an NBA agreement.

Stars including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were also present at the ceremony.

This comes as an insider touched upon the couple’s bond ahead of their wedding.

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider said, as he added: “His family and friends all adore her.”