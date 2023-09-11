Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend appreciates Coco Gauff for winning US Open title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s close friend Roger Federer has appreciated American teenager Coco Gauff for winning US Open crown.



Sharing a photo with Coco, Roger said, “Inspirational win @cocogauff”

He further said, “Been watching your (tennis racket emoji) and following you for years. Your hard work and mental toughness is great for our sport. You shine brighter than ever.”

Earlier, Coco Gauff came from behind to win the US Open on Saturday, clinching her first Grand Slam title with a battling win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.



Gauff, 19, produced a gutsy performance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 6min to complete a fairytale transformation in her season´s fortunes.

The win completed a remarkable turnaround for Gauff, who was left distraught after a first round exit at Wimbledon in July.