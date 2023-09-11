'Deadpool 3' filmmaker reacts to 'Avengers: Secret Wars' direction rumours

Marvel’s next biggest film will be Avengers: Secret Wars, but the project’s director chair is still empty. And the Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, who tipped to helm the film, remained tight-lipped.

At Toronto International Film Festival, the filmmaker told ET Canada, “I've read those rumors," adding, “And that's all I'm going to say."

Further, the 55-year-old hyped up the upcoming film, adding that it will be a treat for the Marvel fans.

"Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot," he continued.

"But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it's more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane."