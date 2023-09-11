Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry got emotional for the first time days after he visited Britain for WellChild awards last week.



The Prince got emotional on live TV while watching his clip of Afghanistan tours a day after he opened the Invictus Games in Germany.

The footage shows Prince Harry shooting a machine gun and disembarking from a plane.

Later, when Archie and Lilibet father was asked how he felt after returning home from war in Afghanistan, said: “I’ve talked about one experience there because I want to motivate others to talk about theirs.”

The Sun quoted Prince Harry as saying, “I was really lucky not to be injured but of course I saw enough injuries.”

The Duke further said: “If we could all spend our lives in uniform, we would, but sometimes we have to hang up the uniform because of injuries.

“With Invictus Games we want to give these people the chance to continue to serve, and that’s a service that goes beyond wearing the uniform.”

Prince Harry on Thursday attended WellChild awards in London and paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

However, he did not meet King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.