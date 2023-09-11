Prince William meets Fiji President in France, discusses cause close to his heart

Prince of Wales, Prince William cheered on Wales last night in the Rugby World Cup match in France.



The future king joined the crowds to cheer on Wales as they faced Fiji.

Now, royal expert Matt Wilkinson has disclosed that at half time, Prince William met President Katonivere, President of Fiji and discussed environmental issues including his upcoming Earthshot Prize.

The royal expert, citing the aides of the Prince tweeted “The Prince of Wales cheered on Wales last night in the Rugby World Cup in France. At half time, William met President Katonivere, President of Fiji, to talk environmental issues including upcoming his Earthshot Prize, aides say (plus, Wales won 32 - 26).”

Prince William and his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton are in France to support the home nations in their roles as royal patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Rugby Football Union respectively.