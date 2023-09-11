 
Prince William follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton in France

Prince William followed in the footsteps of his wife Kate Middleton in France as he congratulated Wales Rugby team for defeating Fiji after watching the match in stadium.

Earlier, Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the match between England and Argentina on Saturday.

The Princess of Wales, following the England’s win, visited the team in their locker room, where she was pictured congratulating the team's players.

Following in the footsteps of Kate, Prince William also cheered on Wales last night as his team defeated Fiji.

Later, he visited Wales players to congratulate them.

Sharing the photos with players on Twitter, Prince William tweeted “Congratulations on a winning start @WelshRugbyUnion! #RWC2023.”

Prince William and Kate arrived in France to support the home nations in their roles as royal patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Rugby Football Union respectively. 

