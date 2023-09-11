 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Monday, September 11, 2023

Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances, not ready to reconcile
Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances, not ready to reconcile

Pete Davidson has no intention of getting back together with ex Kim Kardashian after she made advances at him following his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

The reality TV megastar “reached out” to King of Staten Island star after his breakup and “they’ve been talking a lot now he’s single again,” an insider revealed.

However, a source spilt to Star Magazine that the comedian is taking a break from his “active dating life” after parting ways from Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

The insider said being in a serious relationship "wasn't the healthiest choice right now" for Davidson right after coming out of Kim Kardashian romance.

After two failed serious relationships in a period of two years, Davidson has now learnt that he needs to stay away from romance for a while.

Davidson has been "telling everyone he’s taking a time-out from dating,” the inside revealed.

Hence, he rejected The Kardashians star advances, remembering how her ex-husband Kanye West made his life a living hell with his social media antics.

