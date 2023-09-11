Selena Gomez on releasing her song on same day as Miley Cyrus: 'We must change it'

Selena Gomez released her track Single Soon on the same day as Miley Cyrus who dropped her song Used to be Young, and fans want to know whether the pair was aware of this timeline or not.

The two made their career debut from Disney and share a good bond as Selena disclosed during an interview how they both already knew about the coincided release date months before.

Speaking with PopCrush Nights host, Donny Meacham, Selena said, “It was probably a few months ago. So then it was just like, 'Awesome.' We're both so supportive of each other, I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it.' It was like we should embrace it and make it a moment.”

The duo dropped their songs on August 25, 2023, which were polar opposites of each other. While Single Soon is a groovy, dance track, Used to be Young has a hit of nostalgia which will make you emotional.

Fans were refreshed to see how supportive the Disney duo were of each other. “This is most pleasing to me. My girls!” wrote a fan while retweeting a clip from the interview.