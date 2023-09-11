Kate Middleton, Prince William are ‘united’ unlike Meghan Markle, Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly no time to worry about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the future king and queen appear on the mission of ‘spreading joy.’



This has been claimed by royal expert Kinsey Schofield after William and Kate made a surprise podcast appearance, and drew comparisons to Meghan's Spotify deal, and the occasional appearance of Prince Harry.

In an interview with Daily Star, the royal expert said, "I doubt that Prince Harry is even on the Prince and Princess of Wales' radar.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking forward and spreading joy. “They are united. Unlike Harry and Meghan.”

The royal expert's remarks came as Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in France to show support to their teams while Prince Harry is awaiting Meghan Markle in Germany for his wife to join him at Invictus Games.