Monday, September 11, 2023
Prince Harry appears ‘low-key’ at Invictus Games opening amid Meghan Markle divorce

Monday, September 11, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry appeared “low-key” during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games while allegedly navigating marital troubles with wife Meghan Markle.

There were noticeable changes in the body language of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, claimed expert while analyzing his appearance.

Taking the stage without Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by his side, Harry seemed “more mature” and “more grown-up,” the body language expert said.

While speaking with The Mirror, Judi James said that Harry "lowered his ego" while opening the games at the German city of Dusseldorf.

"This was a very different Harry from previous years and different from the Harry we normally see when his wife is either on stage introducing him or sitting supporting him in the audience,” she explained.

“Despite the cheer, chants and standing ovation, Harry’s body language behaviour made him look more mature, more grown-up, less of a celebrity and more low-key,” the expert continued.

“There was no playing to the crowd or showboating,” she added of Harry, who is currently having a hard time with Meghan amid rumours that they are headed towards divorce. 

