Monday, September 11, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski puts on an animated display at US Open alongside Justin Theroux

Us Open match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev attracted a slew of celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski was absolutely thrilled while attending the U.S. Open men's singles final on Sunday.

The 32-year-old model enjoyed the event alongside Justin Theroux, 52, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, witnessing Novak Djokovic secure his 24th Grand Slam title with a victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

During the game, the Vogue cover star put on a highly animated display, clearly engrossed in the intense action on the court. She dressed elegantly for the occasion, choosing a strapless grey dress paired with knee-high black boots.

Sitting nearby were actress Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, who happened to be seated behind comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

This gathering at the tournament occurred just nine months after Ziwe conducted an uncomfortable interview with Lea's former Glee co-star, Amber Riley, regarding allegations of racism on the show's set in 2020.

In the interview, Glee star Samantha Ware had accused Lea of displaying “racist tendencies,” a topic that Ziwe delved into during the December interview. This added an element of tension to the atmosphere during the Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev face-off.

Further intensifying the situation, Frank Costa, a producer of Watch What Happens Live, tweeted a picture of the seating arrangement and wrote: “Lea Michele sitting behind Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski at the US Open. I need a full breakdown of any & all interactions.”

Photographs taken during the match did not show any evidence of the two groups engaging in conversation, and there is no confirmation of any exchange taking place.

