Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: What is ‘brand separation’?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked divorce rumours on purpose, an expert has claimed while explaining the couple’s new agenda - “the brand separation.”



Speaking with the Daily Mail, Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, and friend of Meghan Markle revealed what “brand separation” really is and the duo is using it.

The expert alluded that the only reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex coming up with the phrase was to mend their public image.

“I’ve spoken to mutual friends and it’s not true they are divorcing,” the expert said, adding, “What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple.”

“The first way to do that is to allow Meghan to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is,” he added.

Nick continued: “Meghan needs to forget about being a duchess and forget about good works. She has been isolated in Montecito and hiding away.”

“But she is fun and funny, which is why we became friends. There wasn’t anything fun in [the documentary] or in the [Spotify] podcasts.

“She will use Instagram to connect directly with fans around the world and to step out into who she is, which is not at all a victim,” he continued.

“She is 100 per cent a celebrity and will concentrate on that while Harry does whatever moves him.”

The expert said that if the Sussexes are wife then they “will copy the Beckhams, where each half of the couple has their own ‘thing’ and they do only a small amount together.”

“She could easily earn a million dollars. There is a lot of money which she will make very easily — as long as she does it away from him.”