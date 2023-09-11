Meghan Markle’s gone from ‘fairytale couple to’ a never-ending litany of hurt feelings’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for their shocking shift from being Hollywood’s fairytale couple to ‘a never-ending litany of hurt feelings and perceived slights.’



Commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments.

She broke it all down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she broke down the couple’s most recent but brief stint in the spotlight and said, “A brief bright spot appeared in July when it was announced that the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV Award had nominated Harry & Meghan for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.”

“But appearances aren’t always what they might appear” because “the Association only dates back to 2016 and was originally known as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society.”

Because “This particular awards show has only been around since 2021. We are not exactly talking about a prestigious outfit here. So, to put it mildly, what the bloody hell happened?”

“Back in 2020, the Sussexes were busy signing so many deals they were probably getting hand cramps from having to squiggle their signatures so often. They seemed like sure-fire, can’t-lose, savvy bets for the biggest companies in Hollywood.”

After all at the time “the duke was charming, the duchess had had a professional Hollywood career and was a total stunner, and together they were a Fairytale Couple™.”

“Add that to the fact they were covered head-to-toe in royal stardust, their narrative arc was can’t-look-away-addictive and they had just pulled off the most sensational getaway since someone decided to get out of Alcatraz.”

“And yet, a couple of years on, the end result was a TV show that felt like being forced to sit through a recently divorced friend’s drinks, having to listen to a never-ending litany of hurt feelings and perceived slights,” Ms Elser also added before signing off.